Colourful umbrellas just a 'taste of what's to come'

COLOUR EXPLOSION: The Bank Cafe owner Brad Rickard with the innovative way of creating shade in the outdoor dining areatown. Marc Stapelberg

BEAUTIFUL. Unique. Innovative. These are just some of the comments of people who have seen this Insta-worthy idea.

With hot, sunny weather upon us, patrons are searching for some relief from the heat, which led Bank Espresso & Cafe owners Brad Rickard and Kate Scott to come up with a genius plan to provide shade for their customers.

The Molesworth St cafe has constructed 50 umbrellas strung across their outdoor dining space in Club Lane.

The idea was inspired from community ideas to make the dining space more appealing to customers and was carried out by Joel Jensen Construction.

Mr Rickard said the outdoor dining area has become a bit of a photo hotspot in town.

"With Christmas, and Tropical Fruits approaching, we just really wanted to be able to do something to bring some colour into town,” he said.

The couple are looking into creating a family- friendly 'playspace' in the laneway, with installations such as a hopscotch stencil constructed in "just a taste of what's to come”.

"The wire cabling will stay in place once the umbrellas are gone, and we would love for artists to be able to use it for things such as street art,” Brad said.