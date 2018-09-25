Colour Fun Run is a rainbow carnival

The inaugural Lismore Colour Explosion Fun Run organised by the St John's College, Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association took place last Sunday and was a great success.

The first event of its kind in our region, the all-terrain course ran for 3kms throughout the picturesque setting behind the college at Woodlawn. Fifteen colour powder stations were dotted along the route in the paddocks and college where volunteers doused every runner in rainbows of colour. The RFS gave everyone a good soak at the start and there were smiles on the faces of each runner crossing the finish line at the end.

"It was amazing! St John's College Parents and Friends Association would like to thank all of the volunteers who gave up their time on Sunday. The weather was kind and our whole local community joined in to make the day colourfully spectacular," said media spokesperson, Louise Somerville.

The grounds became a mini carnival with food and coffee stalls, community stalls, inflatable attractions and more. DJ Statik had the music pumping and local band Plenko played their originals as the coloured powder shot into the air for the colour explosion finale.

Funds raised will go to Yodifee House Orphanage in Cambodia, Headspace Lismore and to the hard-working and tired-but-happy St John's College, Woodlawn Parents and Friends Association.