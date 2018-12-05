Colombo Plan supports students

BOOOST: The New Colombo Plan aims to lift knowledge of the Indo-Pacific by supporting Australian undergraduates to study and undertake internships in the region.

GREAT to catch up with Jordan Ivey, Zach Frazer and Evie Sharman in Canberra last week.

They all received Scholarship Awards under the government's New Colombo Plan.

Jordan is studying Marine Science and Management and will undertake his scholarship in Fiji.

Zach is studying Law and will continue his studies in New Delhi.

Evie will continue her Philosophy and Asia Pacific studies in Samoa.

Congratulations to all of them, a great achievement.

Every year I give a book award to a student, nominated by their school, who has excelled in a particular area of school life.

I recently presented book awards to Lara Carvalho, from Blue Hills College, who received the award for "continually doing her best in all her work”; Kye Elliott, from Goonellabah Public School, for "his consistent approach to learning”; and Jesse Graham, from Our Lady Help Of Christians, for his "perseverance and dedication to improve his learning”.

Congratulations.

We are working to make medicines cheaper for more people.

We are expanding free access to glucose monitoring devices from March for pregnant women, children and more adults with type 1 diabetes, saving people up to $7000 a year.

Petrol Price Royal Commission

AS PROMISED, Page MP Kevin Hogan has called for a Royal Commission into petrol prices, saying he was "sick of petrol prices in regional and country areas, like ours, being at times 20 to 30 cents a litre higher than in the city”.

The motion was moved on Monday in Federal Parliament, calling for an investigation into the disparity between petrol prices in regional areas and the cities.

He said, like the rest of the community, he was fed up with the difference in prices.

"This difference cannot be explained away by transport costs or any other input cost.

"With limited transport options in the country and the longer distances we travel, high petrol prices are a huge impost on families, pensioners and small business owners.

"I also believe our local farmers and small businesses are being hurt by the big three supermarkets allegedly misusing their market power and unconscionable behaviour.

"I told parliament that the Royal Commission should also look into the market domination of our three largest supermarkets that control 76 per cent of the industry.

"I will continue to talk with all political parties to make sure this happens.”