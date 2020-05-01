Coles rolls out new check-outs and tech in store

Coles has rolled out new social distancing measures in selected stores nationally.

Supermarket giant Coles has rolled out new check-outs and number-counting technology in stores as it increases social distancing protocols.

In a trial kickstarting in Melbourne Coles's Elsternwick store, it has implemented new check-outs that removes the swivel bag racks used by checkout assistants.

Instead a new counter has been implemented with bag holders and payment terminals placed at the end of the checkout, allowing customers to socially distance from the checkout operator.

Shoppers can then safely and more easily fill their bags with groceries and pay by card at the end of the terminal.

The option to pay by cash still remains, although it is encouraged to pay using card.

Supermarkets including Coles, Woolworths and Aldi have continued to roll out many measures instore to limit the spread of COVID-19, including plastic screens at check-outs and social distancing markers on the floors in stores.

Many supermarkets have also implemented trolley wipes and hand sanitiser at the entrances of supermarkets plus additional security staff.

Coles has rolled out a new checkout design as part of social distancing measures. This is the new checkout at its Elsternwick, Melbourne store. Picture: Supplied.

It remains unclear how long these social distancing will remain in place.

Coles chief operations officer Matt Swindells said they are trialling innovations to make shopping easier and safer for customers and team members.

"We have already made a number of changes to our check-outs to help maintain social distancing, including installing screens between customers and our team members, adding floor decals that show appropriate distancing between customers, and asking customers to pack their own bags," he said.

"To make this easier for customers, we're trialling a redesign of the checkout process at our Coburg North and Elsternwick supermarkets.

"This includes moving the PIN pad to a more accessible location at the end of the checkout beside the packing area, where newly-designed brackets have been installed to hold customers' bags open while they pack them."

Mr Swindells said in the Coburg North store it is also trailing the monitoring of customer numbers to they can manage customer limits which is important particularly during peak trading periods.

