Menu
Login
Cheers!
Cheers!
News

Coles launches home delivery subscription

6th Nov 2019 11:49 AM

Coles has launched a subscription service offering customers unlimited home deliveries in an effort to increase the supermarket giant's reach among those too busy to shop.

Coles says customers paying $19 per month will get unlimited deliveries for grocery shops over $100, while those who pay $14 will get unlimited deliveries between Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Coles chief executive Steven Cain has already noted that consumer behaviours were "changing faster than ever", and on Wednesday Coles Online general manager Karen Donaldson said online shopping was becoming increasingly popular for time-poor customers.

More Stories

business coles groceries shopping supermarket

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        6 incredible stories you may have missed

        6 incredible stories you may have missed

        Community THERE were some important - and shocking - news events you may have missed this week. Catch up on them here.

        Gardening with love

        Gardening with love

        Gardening Goolmangar gardener has a secret about his vegetable patch

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Stakes are too high to ignore press freedom red flags

        Opinion Former ACCC chair Allan Fels writes about Australia's right to know.

        Pain and patron saints

        Pain and patron saints

        Opinion "Pain is our ally. It demands our attention and respect”