BIG SALE: A well-established coffee plantation Mountain Top Estate at Whitney Rd, Nimbin has sold for $1.6 million. Photo: Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle Real Estate
News

Coffee plantation sells for $1.6m

Jackie Munro
15th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
LOCALLY grown beans have been proven to be worth their weight in gold after a Nimbin coffee plantation has sold for $1,600,000.

Mountain Top Estate on Whitney Rd near Nimbin is a well-established and nationally renowned coffee plantation.

The property was listed by Century 21 Plateau Lifestyle Real Estate, and selling agent Noel Outerbridge said the sale was a “great boon” for the Northern Rivers.

“We’ve found real demand for properties around the Nimbin area,” he said.

“Especially with everyone wanting local products. It’s a good time to be selling productive land for a lot of our clients.”

Mr Outerbridge said the business has “good historic yields and the capability to meet strong growing demand”

He said the “widely known” coffee farm is located approximately nine kilometres west of the township of Nimbin, and produces single origin Arabica beans.

The 57.6 hectare property grows approximately 85,000 trees, and sold with additional land available for further planting.

Mr Outerbridge said the property has state-of-the-art wet and dry mills to process, clean and bag all coffee quantities straight from the tree, as well as growing its own beans.

According to the Mountain Top Coffee website, the plantation sells a number of different varieties of roast, including their premiere Australian Bundja range.

Lismore Northern Star

