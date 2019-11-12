Coffee art on show

LOCAL LATTE ART: First Floor Espresso, in partnership with Veneziano Coffee Roasters, has announced it will host the Northern NSW LatteArt Championships at The Bank Cafe in Lismore.

FIRST Floor Espresso, in partnership with Veneziano Coffee Roasters, has announced it will host the Northern NSW LatteArt Championships at The Bank Cafe, Lismore, on Monday, November 18.

The championship will follow a one-on-one knockout format with the winner walking away with $1000 cash.

There will be food, beverages and coffee demos on show for the local coffee community.

The event is a long time coming, said First Floor Espresso's Scott Kilpatrick.

"The Northern Rivers has long been known as a bit of a hot-bed for great food and coffee, though traditionally it's the Gold Coast and Brisbane who have all the fun with coffee-centric events and competitions,” he said.

"We felt it was about time our talented café operators, baristas and coffee aficionados were treated to a night out a little closer to home.”

Spectators and competitors will be treated to complimentary snacks and beverages, and the event will feature speciality coffee tastings and home brewing tips from Veneziano Coffee Roasters, as well as a showcase of the latest Ubermilk technology by Unknown Coffee.

All spectators will be in with a chance to win a lucky door prize, while all competitors receive a participation prize.

The November 18 event kicks off at 6pm at the Bank Cafe, 67 Molesworth Street Lismore.

Entry is free for all spectators, though competitors must register at tinyurl.com/FFSmackdown, or by searching "First Floor Espresso” on Eventbrite.com.au.