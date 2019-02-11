Menu
A taxi driver has been issued a $645
A taxi driver has been issued a $645 "poo ticket" by police. Picture: Supplied
Offbeat

‘Poo cabbie’ caught in the act

by Aneeka Simonis
11th Feb 2019 12:42 PM

A CABBIE has been issued with a "poo ticket" by police after a disturbing "Code Brown" incident in Melbourne's northeast.

Night patrol officers say they were confronted by their "own full moon" after witnessing a taxi driver making a deposit on a nature strip at Chirnside Park earlier this month.

The cabbie came "pre-armed" with toilet paper, and was made to bag his own deposit before being handed a solid $645 fine for the offence shortly before 3am last Monday.

A post on the Yarra Ranges police Eyewatch page reads: "We have a Code Brown. I repeat, we have a Code Brown."

"Lilydale Police were left dumbfounded on night shift last week after patrolling Fletchers Rd, Chirnside Park.

"Rounding a bend with the high beams on, the members came across their own full moon, observing a 27-year-old taxi driver doing his business over the nature strip and footpath.

"At this time the only thing going in his favour was that he was pre-armed with a roll of toilet paper.

"After handing the man an evidence bag to collect his own deposit, he was handed an infringement for offensive behaviour to the value of $645. (Does that make it a poo ticket?)

"Needless to say this behaviour is not tolerated and any future offenders will be prosecuted. "Surely we don't need to issue a warning reminding people not to do this."

The infringement notice issued to the cabbie read: "Obs(erve) male taxi driver defecate on nature strip roadside."

aneeka.simonis@news.com.au
@AneekaSimonis

