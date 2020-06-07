Bikini label changes name following $30k fine

A swimwear label made famous by singer Rihanna and the Kardashians has changed its name for a third time after long-running battles with lawyers.

A SWIMWEAR label made famous by singer Rihanna and the Kardashians has changed its name for a third time after long-running battles with lawyers.

After launching as Frankie Swimwear in 2013, Frankii Swim has become IIXIIST (pronounced Exist).

Owner Rebecca Klodinsky claimed the name changes were forced because "there were too many variants on the market" such as American label Frankie Bikinis.

Swimwear label owner Rebecca Klodinsky. Picture: Tim Carrafa

"A long-awaited brand relaunch was finally about to take action, closing the chapter to years of lawyer meetings (and legal fees) due to a saturated market full of brands that all sound the same," she said in a statement to the Bulletin.

In 2017, Ms Klodinsky told the Bulletin of her journey towards a fashion empire. It started in 2007 as the girlfriend of Dionne Lacey, who was given 10 years in jail for manslaughter, armed robbery and drug offences, to a $7 million-a-year swimwear business.

Kim Kardashian wearing Australian swimwear label Frankii Swim. Picture Instagram

But it has not been all plane sailing. Frankii Swim Pty Ltd was fined $30,000 last year for three breaches of Australian Consumer Law in relation to its refund and returns policy.

The Bulletin was offered an interview with Ms Klodinsky but when asked about the name change, Australian Consumer Law breaches and the company's current refund policy, the invite was withdrawn.

"The fine and the name changes are totally unrelated, so it would be strange to run a story and try to link them together. We might pass on this one," a spokeswoman for the company said.

Rebecca Klodinsky.

Ms Klodinsky says company sales have exploded during the coronavirus pandemic, increasing 328 per cent.

"We've been lucky in the fact that our business is 100 per cent online with no brick and mortar doorways," the Mebourne-based designer said in the statement to the Bulletin.

"I've worked hard in maintaining a healthy balance sheet and managing my financials meticulously. It's only fitting we're relaunching with a name that represents strength and possibility."

Originally published as Coast bikini label changes name following $30k fine