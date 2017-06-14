22°
Community

Coal becomes party ideology

14th Jun 2017 12:02 PM
Mungo Mac Callum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star
Mungo Mac Callum. Photo Doug Eaton / The Northern Star Doug Eaton

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

MALCOLM Turnbull likes to describe himself as a technology agnostic.

As with many of his other utterances, this is not to be taken literally; our prime minister is not wrestling with the problem of whether technology actually exists or not. After all, Turnbull is the master of innovation; Tony Abbott once said that he practically invented the NBN, although perhaps we had better not go into that right now.

What Turnbull is presumably saying that he is unconcerned about what kind of technology he employs, particularly when it comes to energy generation. Coal, gas, oil, nuclear, solar, wind, hydro - even parliamentary bluster if nothing else suffices.

It is all the same to him as long as it works, by which he means as long as it is acceptable to the party room. It has little if anything to do with the real issues around climate change: it is all about satisfying Tony Abbott, Barnaby Joyce, George Christensen and Eric Abetz.

For this reason Turnbull also refers to his insistence that the debate must be technologically neutral, which is seriously misleading. Energy generation is not about taking the engine out of gear and letting it coast along as far as it will go; it is about choice, about looking for the most efficient solution.

But of course this involves making very sure that the question can be defined in a way that entails its own answer, which is what Turnbull did. He asked the chief scientist, Alan Finkel, to look for ways to make energy cheap and reliable - and, as almost an afterthought, to control emissions within clear limitations.

Finkel, acutely aware of the politics of his brief, could not even consider what his fellow scientists and economists all but unanimously agree would be the best result: a price on carbon, preferably morphing into an emission trading scheme, giving security to investors and mandating a swift and orderly transition towards away from fossils to renewables.

He was forced to opt for second, or even third, best: a so-called Clean Energy Target that continues to offer carrots rather than sticks to polluters, a pious hope that electricity prices can be reduced and a hospital pass to Turnbull and his colleagues, leaving it to them to decide just what the target should be and how -- or perhaps if - it can be realised.

Finkel, like Turnbull says he wants to get rid of the ideology of around the decade long quarrel; perhaps he is being ironic. Climate change is about science, not ideology; the best minds on the subject agree that man-made emissions, especially of carbon dioxide, are having a measurable effect, overall global warming is increasing and as a result extreme weather events will become increasingly more common and more severe. The ideologues are those who either choose to deny the science, or, even less forgivably, regard their own self interest as more important than the planet's.

Step forward Tony Abbott, who sometimes regards the science as crap and at another times not, but in any case sees it as irrelevant. To settle the issue would prevent him from getting into another good stoush, the fading memory of his triumphant mud wrestle against Labor's carbon tax. Thus any olive branch from Bill Shorten must be rejected, and if that involves tossing Finkel under a bus in the process, well, tough.

And so he has hoisted his battle flag, with its heraldic arms emblazoned by a shining lump of coal. In spite of Scott Morrison's bizarre appearance in parliament a couple of months ago, not all Liberals are active coal fetishists. Most, indeed, can probably take it or leave it and the heavy users can, presumably, be weaned away from it - perhaps they can be persuaded to embrace other forms of carbon, like graphite, or better still diamonds.

But coal has become a symbol -- an ideology, if you like. It can be used as a casus belli against Labor and that is all that really matters. Finkel, understanding their obsession, have offered them an out - longer life for coal powered power stations and even the prospect of building new or refurbished ones, if anyone silly enough to invest in such anachronisms can be found.

To Labor, the Greens, and probably the majority of the electorate, this is not acceptable; it is fair enough to allow a reasonable time for coal to be phased out, but the idea of encouraging, even subsidising, new coal as part of the energy mix of the future is perverse. Which leads us to Adani.

Adani is not yet a coal mine; indeed many good judges believe it will never be a coal mine, despite all the ballyhoo about its founding chairman Gautam Adani signing off on the project. It has been clear for some time that the economics of Adani are, at best, rubbery, that claim of jobs are absurdly exaggerated and the actual returns - financial, environmental and social - for Australia are more likely to be a net negative than the bonanza being trumpeted.

Only the gullible and desperate have fallen for the hype: Queensland's Labor Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk clearly believes that there will be, sometime, somewhere, a pot of coal at the end of the Adani rainbow. But even she admits that it will not happen soon; in the meantime she is handing out the prospect of a royalty holiday for Adani (the proceeds of which will presumably end up in the family vaults in the Cayman Islands) and ramping up the pressure for Turnbull to give a billion dollar loan to the company to build a railway to transport its products to the Great Barrier Reef.

It is not certain that this cosy little arrangement is part of the deal Adani signed last week, but what the hell - federal Labor is largely against it, so it makes a great wedge issue, a definite strike in the ideological war Abbott and his colleagues are determined to pursue.

Last week Clive James let fly in on climate change. James's last major work was a translation of Dante's Divine Comedy -- a medieval fantasy about good and evil, entirely appropriate as a manifesto for the Mad Monk Tony Abbott and his band of crusaders.

Topics:  alan finkel mungo maccallum

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Weather system weakens, but rain isn't over yet

Meteorologist from the Bureau of Meteorology, Steph Spackman said showers are expected to persist with moderate falls for the remainder of the week.

Women of science mix it with polar opposites

Senior Lecturer at Griffith University's School of Applied Psychology, Megan Oaten and Research Associate at Southern Cross University, Ellen Moon, are Homeward Bound as part of Antarctic expedition in quest to see more women in leadership positions in science.

Lismore scientists off to explore future in Antarctica

Super pump put on standby as weather conditions ease

Fire & Rescue NSW leading firefighter Dan Fish, with senior firefighter Derek Baban, ready to start the pump at Browns Creek in Lismore.

LCC does not anticipate the need to close the floodgate tonight

Lorikeet chick lucky to escape chainsaw

LUCKY: Lorikeet chick found by WIRES.

Tree clearing leads to Lorikeet orphan

Local Partners

Out of the mouths of babes

Airdre appreciates the 'uncluttered human interaction' that can come from spending time with a child

What to do if your dog is a fighter

In the dog house.

Council's tips for keeping a passive dog

A chance to support marriage equality at Splendour 2017

TOURING: Sigur Rós is an Icelandic post-rock band from Reykjavík formed in 1994.

Thanks to Sigur Ros and Margaret Court

Opera Australia to perform in Lismore to help flood recovery

OPERA: Danita Weatherstone as Isabella and Ruth Strutt as Ferdinan in Opera Australia's School's Tour Production of El Kid in Lismore last January.

Special show next month in Lismore

A capella quartet to feature jazz vocal percussionist

CAPTIVATING: The Idea of North are coming to Lismore with a special guest.

The Idea of North and Kai Kitamura

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

FORMER child star and abuse survivor Sarah Monahan has shared her thoughts on the sentence appeal of her abuser Robert Hughes.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

Safran in spotlight at Byron Writers Festival

John Safran has released a new book, Depends What you Mean by Extremist: Going Rogue with Australian Deplorables.

John Safran explores extremism in latest book

Carrie Bickmore: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

Waleed Aly and Carrie Bickmore on tonight’s show.

Carrie Bickmore's sorry: ‘Honestly, it was completely unintentional’

How Adam West went to an orgy, and was kicked out

On Saturday, June 10, 2017, his family said the actor, who portrayed Batman in a 1960s TV series, has died at age 88.

Adam West was kicked out of an orgy in a way only Adam West could.

Mia Freedman criticised for ‘humiliating’ interview

Mia Freedman is the founder of Mamamia and recently interviewed prominent American author Roxane Gay, who has written a memoir about her weight battles.

Mia Freedman has copped it for "humiliating" author about her weight

The moment that made American Pie a hit

Stifler from the film American Pie: Reunion.

Imagine a world without American Pie: ‘MILF’ would be meaningless

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Gorgeous Home, Great Investment

118 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 Contact Agent

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby's vibrant town centre. Set on a large 1096 sqm block with rear...

Pavillion Style Home + Studio In Beautiful Ewingsdale

9 Angus Place, Ewingsdale 2481

House 3 2 2 Auction 5th July...

Peacefully located at the end of a cul-de-sac is this stunning pavilion style home moments from schools, beaches and Byron Bays town centre. This immaculately...

Byron Beachside Living At Its Best

3/3 Sallywattle Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 Contact Agent

Immersed in leafy tropical surrounds within a secure gated community, this home boasts an intelligent u-shape layout designed to maximise natural light and living...

Immaculate Character Home With Views, Pool &amp; Creek Frontage

206 Upper Coopers Creek Road, Repentance Creek 2480

House 3 2 2 $865,000 to...

Properties like this do not come around very often. This beautifully hand crafted character home is perfectly positioned to capture sweeping northerly views of...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction Saturday...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Situated on a 575m2 elevated block at the end of...

Impressive modern home in sought after location

41 Kingsley Lane, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 4 2 $2,600,000 ...

Premium two story property in Byron's Golden Grid, close to town and beach. Brilliantly located in a quiet lane way offering a meticulously presented, modern...

Expansive Estate with DA Approved Eco-Tourist Resort

48 Tobin Close, Lennox Head 2478

House 6 5 7 Contact Agent

An incredibly secluded and serene resort awaits. This sprawling estate is truly in a world of its own, positioned on over 13 acres of ultimate privacy within...

Mortgagee In Possession - Must Sell

2/136 Alcorn Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 3 2 1 Auction 8th July...

This modern duplex is one of two positioned opposite Tallow Beach where surfing, fishing, swimming or the simple pleasures of leaving your footprints in the sand...

Family Home for 90 years - Quarter Acre in Town

12 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 1 Price Guide:...

For the first time offered in 90 years is this 'rare as hen's teeth' original cottage on 1012m block…or a quarter acre in the old measurement. The property has...

Yamba beachside motel up for sale

The Yamba motel site up for sale.

Site currently at 100% occupancy

Qld renovators snap up beachside pad for $300,000

11 Eastment St, Bardon.

$300,000 and this one is just 600m from the beach.

The surprising change to Gladstone's property market

Auctions are going crazy at the moment - Auctioneer Andrew Allen.

Savvy house hunters active at auctions.

Developer assures panicked buyers: land will be ready

AVID Property Group's Harmony development manager Anthony Demiris and general manager Qld Bruce Harper on site at Palmview earlier this year. Mr Harper has vowed the opening stage will be complete by month's end.

Nervous buyers assured land release on schedule

Developers snap up blocks earmarked for townhouses

SOLD: Two properties in Richlands have now been sold.

Two properties sold to developers

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!