CMC Rocks postponed after PM announces mass event ban

UPDATE: After a press conference by Prime Minister Scott Morrison today CMC Rocks announced shortly after to their customers that the much anticipated festival at Willowbank will be postponed until later this year.

The announcement comes after it was announced that mass gatherings of more than 500 people will be banned from Monday March 16 in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban is meant to only affect non-essential gatherings like concerts and festivals.

IPSWICH MP URGES FOR CALM AMONSGT CORONAVIRUS ELECTION PANIC

Other events like the popular Panyiri Greek Festival and the Grand Prix were cancelled earlier.

There's no news as to how the ban will affect NRL and AFL games. Earlier today Miranda Lambert and Kip Moore both posted on social media to confirm they were still coming to Australia.

In a statement to the QT CMC organisers said, "It is with deep regret that the CMC Rocks QLD team announces the postponement of the 2020 event, due to take place in Willowbank, QLD next week."

CMC Rocks advises ticket holders to hold onto their tickets with rescheduled dates to be announced soon.

Anyone unable to attend the event on the rescheduled date will be given a refund.

EARLIER: CMC Rocks QLD has issued a statement regarding the coronavirus and the upcoming festival:

CMC Rocks QLD 2020 will be going ahead as planned, from Wednesday 18 - Sunday 22 March.

We are staying in close contact with the health authorities on any updates and we're taking extra measures to consider the general health and safety of patrons, artists and staff.

Additional handwashing facilities will be available, and we'll have signage reminding everyone to practice good hygiene at the festival. It is strongly advised that patrons supply their own hand sanitiser, a limited range of hygiene items will be available for purchase at the General Store and Pharmacy on site.

READ MORE: How you can win a spot in 'exclusive' new campground at CMC

At this time, patrons are encouraged to use their best judgment to determine what is appropriate for their own health and wellbeing.

It is an ever-changing situation, we will update our CMC Rocks QLD community with any news.

We look forward to a fun and safe event next week.

Read more stories from Samtui Selave.