Club donates $15,000 for Flood Relief

Vice President Ian Harmon (left) and President Richard Mackney (right) presenting the Lismore community a donation to rebuild after the devastating floods.

THE Lismore Workers Club is donating a huge $15,000 to the Council's Flood Appeal in an effort to assist the rebuild of the local community.

The Club recently raised $4800 at the 'Lismore's Back' concert held on April 30 and are contributing a further $10,000 from the club's own funds.

50 musicians from Lismore, Gold Coast and Brisbane areas performed at the concert to show their support for the event.

Lismore Workers Club President Richard Mackney said it was a huge success with approximately 300 people turning up to listen to great music, participate and donate to the occasion.

"The generosity of the musicians, volunteers and the Club means every dollar raised by the event will go directly to this Lismore City Council Flood Appeal," Mr Mackney said.

During the floods the Workers Club itself sustained an enormous amount of damage to the downstairs area, as the bottom floor was filled with water.

Lismore Workers Club rebuilding after the devastating floods in March 2017 Sanantha Poate

According to Mr Mackney, the last time the club experienced such terrible damages like this was in 1974.

"Fortunately we have insurance and a highly professional team already rebuilding the entire ground floor," Mr Mackney.

"We are hoping for the reopening to be at the end of May."

The Workers Club said they will continue to support the Lismore community in their efforts to 'rebuild the heart'.

"We have chosen the Lismore City Council 'Go Fund Me' because it is the major funding organisation," Mr Mackney.

"We are trusting the council will do the right thing by the community with the money we have donated."

Lismore Workers Club rebuilding after the devastating floods in March 2017 Samantha Poate

The Club plays an important part in supporting the local community across all genres and believe it is so important for them to continue to support the community in the midst of the town rebuild.

"There are others who are a lot worse off then us and we want to be able to help them start over."