Cloudy skies, but still no rain

WHILE there seems to be clouds hanging around this morning, there is very little rain predicted for this week, disappointing news for those whose lawns are starting to get a little...crispy.

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting a mild week for Lismore, starting off with a moderate maximum temperature of 26C for today.

The skies today will be cloudy, with a 20 per cent chance of less than a millimetre of rain, so no joy there.

Tomorrow will have a similarly cooler day, with a minimum temperature of 12C and topping only 26C amid a cloudy day with light winds, and only a five per cent chance of rainfall.

Wednesday will be bone dry, with zero per cent chance of rain and northeasterly winds gusting from 20 to 25km during the day.

The temperatures for Wednesday will see a warmer 28C maximum and a cool 11C minimum, while Thursday welcomes similar cloudy conditions and a max temperature of 27C, and a minimum temperature of 12C.

However BoM is a little more hopeful for rain on Friday, prediction a 30 per cent chance of 0 to 0.4mm of rain, most likely in the morning.

Temperatures will be as low as 13C on Friday, rising to 27C during the day.

Saturday has even better potential for rainfall, with BoM predicting 30 per cent chance for a shower, gifting the city with 0 to 1mm.

Temperatures will top 27C, with the chance of a thunderstorm during the morning.

The minimum temperature is predicted to be 12C, with light winds becoming north to northeasterly 20 to 30 km/h during the day.

The rainfall predictions are pretty abysmal, but even those predictions are better than some of Lismore's more recent forecasts.

Rounding off the week will see Sunday warming up slightly, with a top of 29C, and a minimum of 13C.

There is 20 per cent chance of rain, most likely later in the day, although BoM said it will be less than 1mm, if any.

Keep up those rain dances, folks.