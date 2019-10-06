Climate change's red rebels

THE GOOD LIGHT: Last week's large Strike for Climate Change brought out the striking Red Rebels for Rebellion Extinction. Their dress and movements had a profound effect on all who attended. Local groups have formed around the world participating in protests adopting the garb and movement of Red Rebellion, white faces, red costumes and ultra slow movement. No placards, no chanting. It says it all. Having taught Butoh theatre to HSC students over many years this draws from the Japanese theatre tradition following annihilation of many thousands at Hiroshima when the atomic bomb dropped. It shows the horror of extinction but also the beauty of the human condition. This Red Rebellion concept came from Doug Francisco in Bristol in the UK, through his Invisible Circus.

THE GOOD LIGHT: Last week's large Strike for Climate Change brought out the striking Red Rebels for Rebellion Extinction. Their dress and movements had a profound effect on all who attended. Local groups have formed around the world participating in protests adopting the garb and movement of Red Rebellion, white faces, red costumes and ultra slow movement. No placards, no chanting. It says it all. Having taught Butoh theatre to HSC students over many years this draws from the Japanese theatre tradition following annihilation of many thousands at Hiroshima when the atomic bomb dropped. It shows the horror of extinction but also the beauty of the human condition. This Red Rebellion concept came from Doug Francisco in Bristol in the UK, through his Invisible Circus. Peter Derrett

LAST week's large Strike for Climate Change brought out the striking Red Rebels for Rebellion Extinction.

Their dress and movements had a profound effect on all who attended.

Local groups have formed around the world participating in protests adopting the garb and movement of Red Rebellion, white faces, red costumes and ultra slow movement.

No placards, no chanting.

It says it all.

Having taught Butoh theatre to HSC students over many years this draws from the Japanese theatre tradition following annihilation of many thousands at Hiroshima when the atomic bomb dropped.

It shows the horror of extinction but also the beauty of the human condition.

This Red Rebellion concept came from Doug Francisco in Bristol in the UK, through his Invisible Circus.