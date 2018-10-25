Clean streets is about civic pride

THIS Friday, council is opening its new waste sorting facility, funded through the NSW waste levy, where the state charges us $81 a tonne for everything that comes into our facility.

Lismore has been one of the most successful councils in NSW in getting grants from this fund, due to our history of leadership on waste management.

This new $2.5million project will allow us to divert more waste from landfill and generate new jobs in our community.

This is perfect timing given the impact of the China sword policy, which is still causing a lot of problems for councils in Australia. It also comes at a time when we are looking for regional waste opportunities.

The Northern Rivers Joint Organisation, where Lismore looks at regional issues with our surrounding neighbours, has agreed that waste is one of our biggest regional issues.

Many councils no longer have room for landfill and there are many proposals coming forward for more processing of recyclables.

With our existing waste processing facility being a national leader, we are well placed to take on the business of regional waste management. Personal responsibility for rubbish is also a new frontier for waste management as people have been very happy with major chains dropping support for plastic bags.

We will increasingly be looking at how our products are packaged and what we can do with that packaging.

I think it is even possible for us to look at examples in cities where public bins are reduced so that common sense and personal responsibility come to the fore.

One example is our sister city in Japan, Yamato Takada, where civic pride means that rubbish is not left on the street even though bins are not available. I believe we can work as a community to increase civic responsibility on all waste issues.