Community

Classic car sports donate to help young drivers

SUMMERLAND Car Club's Bryan White (left) presents a cheque to Mark Greig from PCYC's Learner Driver program, while Snr Const Lachlan Bransgrove, Geoff Jacobs from Barlows and club members Fiona and David Gordon look on.
SUMMERLAND Car Club's Bryan White (left) presents a cheque to Mark Greig from PCYC's Learner Driver program, while Snr Const Lachlan Bransgrove, Geoff Jacobs from Barlows and club members Fiona and David Gordon look on. Sophie Moeller
by By Sophie Moeller

IT IS not so much about old dogs teaching young dogs new tricks but how to keep them safe.

This week the Summerland Sports and Classic Car Club made a $500 donation to Lismore PCYC to help them run their Safer Drivers Course for learner drivers.

When they heard the PCYC ran a training course for the region's youth, the classic car enthusiasts thought what better way to give their support than to help with the program's operating costs.

Vice-president of Summerland Sports and Classic Car Club, Bryan White, said learner driver courses were "fundamental to making roads safer”.

"We treasure our cars and spend a lot of time on the road and see a lot who do not know how to drive properly or care for their cars,” said Mr White.

"It really is important to teach the young how to drive, not just pass the

test.”

Barlows of Ballina initially raised $300 to help local driver training, to which Summerland Car Club then added a further $200.

This year, more than 40 safer driver programs were run by the PCYC from Casino to Grafton and Lismore, enabling learners to notch up 20 L-plate hours of instruction.

Senior Constable Lachlan Bransgrove, who is the Lismore PCYC's youth case manager, said: "Safer

roads means a safer community.”

He said Summerland Car Club's donation was much appreciated and would help local young people make the transition to becoming independent drivers.

The car club's publicity officer, David Gordon, said he looked forward to further collaboration between the two clubs and would be planning further fundraising opportunities at car rallies in the future.

For more information on the Learner Drivers course, go to www.pcycnsw.org.au/

lismore

Topics:  learner drivers l plates pcyc lismore safer drivers course summerland sports and classic car club

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Upcoming exhibitions to see at Lismore Regional Gallery

Upcoming exhibitions to see at Lismore Regional Gallery

THE new Lismore Regional Gallery is set to deliver a rich and diverse exhibition program over the following year

Paintings and Peggy reappear for opening of LRG

SHE'S BACK: Peggy Popart has popped back and so has Margaret Olley's 'Lilies and Grapes' painting, safe and sound in the Lismore Regional Gallery Permanent Collection Space. Painting - Margaret Olley, Lilies and Grapes, oil on canvas, 1958.

Spike in art appreciation at new LRG

Baa-Baas entertain on field and in the stand

RUBBING SHOULDERS: Dr Airdre Grant with Tagele Naiyaravoro at the Barbarians v Classic Wallabies match in Lismore.

I was thrilled the Barbarians and Wallabies were coming to Lismore

Lismore accountant wins prestigious service award

COUNT ON HIM: TNR Lismore partner Adam Bradfield and Barry Jameson hold up the Meritorious Service Award given to Mr Jameson.

Local accountant chosen by peers for furthering profession

Local Partners