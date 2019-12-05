Clarkson blasts ‘dangerous’ Greta Thunberg

JEREMY Clarkson has once again lashed out at climate change activist Greta Thunberg, telling her to "shut up" and even claiming she is "dangerous".

The 59-year-old was speaking to Seven's Sunrise Europe bureau chief Hugh Whitfeld to promote his latest TV series The Grand Tour.

During the interview, Clarkson spoke about how filming in southeast Asia changed his views on the impact of climate change.

"I don't think I have ever actually seen the effect of global warming. When you see those houses on stilts in the show … and the water is miles away, that is a remarkable thing," he said.

"And I know there will be a load of kids go, 'Ha, you see. There you are'. Fine. Now go to school, learn science and do something about it."

But despite his new perspective on climate change, it appears Clarkson's views on Greta have not changed.

When asked about the 16-year-old Swedish activist, he claimed she was "mad and dangerous".

"She is mad and dangerous and she is causing young children sleepless nights," Clarkson said.

"I think she needs to go back to school and shut up."

This isn't the first time Clarkson has unleashed on the teen

After Greta received worldwide praise for her speech at the United Nations, Clarkson responded by calling it a "full-on adolescent meltdown".

In a column for The Sun, the British TV presenter hit back on behalf of his generation, writing: "How dare you sail to America on a carbon fibre yacht that you didn't build which cost £15 million ($A27.2 million), that you didn't earn, and which has a back-up diesel engine that you didn't mention.

"We gave you mobile phones and laptops and the internet. We created the social media you use every day and we run the banks that pay for it all.

"So how dare you stand there and lecture us, you spoilt brat."

In his column, Clarkson acknowledged the seriousness of climate change but said Greta could do far more by studying science at school than lecturing her elders.

He concluded: "Many thousands of people who you had the temerity to blame this week are trying to do exactly what you want.

"So be a good girl, shut up and let them get on with it."