Police charge man over alleged child indecent assault

A MAN will appear in court today charged over the alleged indecent assault and grooming of a young girl in Northern NSW.

Earlier this month, detectives from the Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad commenced an investigation following reports a girl had received sexually explicit images through a social media application from a man who was known to her.

Following investigations, detectives arrested a 22-year-old man at a home in the state's north about 12pm Thursday.

He was taken to Yamba Police Station and charged with indecent assault person under 16 years of age and groom child under 14 years for unlawful sexual activity.

Police will allege in court that the man indecently assaulted the girl - then aged between 10 and 11 - between November 2017 and October 2018.

It will be further alleged the man sent sexually explicit images to the girl through a social media application.

He was refused bail to appear at Grafton Local Court today.

The Child Abuse and Sex Crimes Squad is comprised of detectives who are specially trained to investigate matters against children and adults, including sexual assault, serious physical abuse, and extreme cases of neglect.

Anyone with concerns about suspected child abuse or exploitation should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or use the Crime Stoppers online reporting page: https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au