City prepares to light'n up 'resilient heart'

MYSAY - Sophie Moeller | 1st Jun 2017 1:11 PM
Jyllie Jackson at new home of Lantern Parade at LightnUp Inc in Keen St Lismore.
Jyllie Jackson at new home of Lantern Parade at LightnUp Inc in Keen St Lismore.

"GOD Bless Debbie” were the words of one Lismore business owner when I spoke to them last week. They had been one of those able to use the flood grant money to reboot their business.

As a newspaper person I could see the headline in my mind's eye right there. But I also remembered the letter to the editor from the week before which described how the writer had lost everything.

There wasn't going to be a quick recovery for them for quite some time, if ever. Beware insensitive headlines, I reminded myself.

There is no denying however, without Debbie, we would not have the many incredible stories of fight back and recovery we are now seeing; stories that will characterise who we are for ever more.

Our front page story of Jyllie Jackson's answer to the flood is just one. In less than a month, Lismore will host its famous Lantern Parade and "while smaller” this year, Jyllie says it will give the City the opportunity to display and tell "our resilient heart” story.

People come from far and wide for our winter parade. Jyllie fully admits issues over its funding left her hurt and angry last year.

This year, all that has gone with the support of the whole City coming together to light'n up Lismore once more.

Topics:  jyllie jackson lantern parade lismore flood

