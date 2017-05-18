City masters its game

REGISTRATIONS are open for those wanting to take part in the 10th Lismore Masters Games this September.

The Lismore Masters Games are known nation-wide as a great social event, with competitors having as much fun off the field as they do on it.

This year promises to be no different, with a high-quality social program to entertain all competitors.

Chairperson Matt Barlow said the games offered up three days of action-packed competition, with more than 1500 competitors expected to descend on Lismore.

"That's a massive boost of more than $1 million for the Lismore economy in just one weekend,” he said.

"It couldn't come at a better time following the flood earlier this year.

"In the last 20 years the Lismore Masters Games have gone from strength to strength and we have competitors flying in from right across Australia.

"The social aspects of the competition are a big draw card and people have made lifelong friendships through the event.

"The competitors show great sportsmanship throughout the weekend - the spirit of the games is very much about enjoying our great Australian sports with your mates.”

The Lismore Masters Games will be held from September 22-24 across Lismore's quality sporting venues.

There are 14 sports people can choose to register for: baseball, cricket, dressage, golf, hockey, lawn bowls, netball, Oztag, fitness challenge, football, five-side football, softball, swimming and mini-lympics.

To register for the 10th Lismore Workers MastersGames, visit www.lismoremastersgames.com.au.