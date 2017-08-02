21°
Community

Citizen row says it is Shorten's time

2nd Aug 2017 9:48 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Cars For Sale

Search for local cars online now

IT IS time, perhaps past time, to take Bill Shorten seriously.

In spite of Labor's long-running lead in the polls, it is far too early to declare him a certain, or even a highly probable winner. There are many who point to his nagging personal unpopularity as a hurdle to his success.

A friend of many years experience in Labor politics still regards him as unelectable: too much baggage from the union movement, too much expediency and not enough principle, essentially a political hack rather than a visionary. If it were not for the multiple failures and disappointments of Malcolm Turnbull, my friend avers, he would have been dumped long ago for Anthony Albanese, Chris Bowen, Tania Plibersek - almost anyone with a spark of charisma and authenticity.

But for all Shorten's supposed opportunism, there is no denying that the opposition leader has found a bandwagon that suits him, and which he may yet turn into a juggernaut to destroy the coalition government. And to be fair to the man, it is not all about chasing the shades of Jeremy Corben, Bernie Sanders and yes, even Donald Trump down the populist path.

Shorten has now articulated inequality as his lodestone, but it is a course he has been pursuing for long before the time he became Labor leader. Last week's orations to the faithful and those beyond were signalled in what was then regarded as foolhardy commitments changes to negative gearing and capital gains tax, his campaign against company tax cuts and the big banks, and his attacks on the entitlements, perks, and rorts of the rich.

Of course the government and their media cheer squad dismiss all this as class war, the politics of envy; well, they would, wouldn't they? They're doing very nicely out of the system as it is. And when Shorten added family trusts for wealthy tax avoiders to his hit list, the premature expostulation of ministers went ballistic over an attack on the legitimate interests of farmers and small business, who would not be caught up in Shorten's plan. If there is to be a class war, they are up for it: let's hear it for the privileged class!

But the Reserve Bank governor, Phillip Lowe, contradicts Treasurer Scott Morrison's claim that inequality used to be rising but is now falling; in fact, says Lowe, inequality is increasing whether you measure it through income (not too bad) or total wealth (definitely a problem).

And more importantly Turnbull, Morrison, Barnaby Joyce and the rest of them seem totally unable to explain why their slogan of jobs and growth (which Turnbull, absurdly, claims to have delivered) has in any way improved the lot of the mass of punters who are suffering stagnant or falling wages and conditions, unaffordable housing, constant price increases for household energy and general insecurity while they watch the fat cats get fatter, smugger and more avaricious.

This may be the politics of envy, but there are good reasons to be envious, and simply waving them aside with a wave of an expensively tailored suit is not going to help, especially from a Prime Minister whose legendary wealth is paraded every time he goes home to his harbourside mansion. So Shorten, yet again, is on the front foot, leading the debate.

. He has renewed his championship of indigenous reconciliation - that is a given. But he has also proposed fixed four year terms for federal parliament, as is the case in most of the state houses.

Admittedly it was easier to reform them because they could be done by legislation; in Canberra it would require a referendum, which is why Shorten challenged Turnbull to join a bipartisan push. Turnbull ducked; he had more pressing matters to attend to. And the so-called conservatives at Newscorp were derisive, indulging in an orgy of politician bashing to leaven their pages of diatribe celebrating the departure of Human Rights Commissioner Gillian Triggs.

In fact the idea follows not only Australian but international usage; non-fixed three year terms (which in practice works out to about two and a half) are an exception and have fed into instability, ad hoc government and voter resentment about being sent back to the polls so often. Serious politicians and commentators have urged four year terms for decades. But such is the febrile, belligerent nature of the current climate, any proposal from Shorten must be clobbered at sight.

Which of course means the revival of the republic debate, once Turnbull's great aspiration must now to be deferred indefinitely - the longevity of the Queen is the current excuse for procrastination, but our Prime Minister has already signalled that the affection shown to her grandchildren and even great grandchildren may still be an insuperable obstacle.

Shorten's timing is impeccable: the imbroglio over citizenship, in which parliamentarians are compelled to abjure their ties to the country of their birth or their family but must swear allegiance to a foreign, hereditary monarch is indeed an anomaly that cannot rationally be justified. Shorten's schedule to the appointment of an Australian head of state is a long one - two parliamentary terms at least, possibly three. But that is not necessarily a bad thing: it suggests that he is thinking for the long term, to basic change rather than the tinkering that has characterised much of the agenda of successive governments government for the most of the last decade.

It will not, says Barnaby Joyce while giving aid and support to the water rorters and boasting about how he had secured their portfolio from a compliant Turnbull, create jobs; true, and that is another imperative altogether. But it could be something to hope for, a reason for those doing it tough to make them feel a bit better about themselves. At the very least it will not do Shorten any harm, and as Turnbull and his troops continue to struggle for traction in the midst of what appears to be indecision and confusion, that is a plus in itself.

So William Richard Shorten, once considered a stop gap until someone better came along, is now a serious contender for the big job. He has already given the coalition a real fright and there is obviously more to come. Watch this space, watch this man.

Topics:  bill shorten mungo maccallum

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Fury over skaters' damage to new gallery benches

Fury over skaters' damage to new gallery benches

IT'S not even officially open yet, and already the Lismore Art Gallery precinct has been damaged by a group of skaters.

WIRES goes to great lengths for rescues

IN TO BAT: WIRES carrying out a rescue.

Rescuer saves flying fox with damaged wings

Aviation Expo is just the start

We are recovering together

Rain can't stop new driving facility

Southern Cross LADS Committee Secretary Rob Wells said the track will have geofabric laid, raised with rock fill and road base before being tarred and sealed.

Driver facility starts to take shape

Local Partners

Best and Less to reopen, others not

"WE ARE really excited to be back and be part of the Lismore community again."

Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

Alstonville local Nicholas Hamilton will be seen in some exciting film projects this year including the hyped remake of Stephen King's IT.

Nicholas Hamilton stars in The Dark Towers and It

NCEIA Dolphin Awards looking for the best of 2017

NEVER TOO LATE: Ivan Perger, 66, received his first NCEIA Dolphin Award in the folk category in 2014.

Entries to the North Coast music awards are now open

Why crowds are loving Happy Kanye at Splendour

Danger Dave and Melissah Marie with the artwork Happy Kanye at Splendour in the Festival 2017.

By Barcelona-based artistic collective Hungry Castle

Amber Heard, Elon Musk among Splendour celebs

Bernard Fanning plays the main stage at Splendour in the Grass 2017 on day 2.

DAY TWO of Splendour in the Grass was the day of celebrities.

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

HE went viral for her foul-mouthed appearance on Dr Phil. Now Danielle Bregoli — aka the ‘cash me ousside’ teen — has faced court on a string of charges.

Inside The Bachelor: 'It really does mess with your head'

Alison Oetjen

Ali Oetjen appeared on the first season

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Squatters nightmare: Queensland woman forced to live in car

The squatters have made a Queensland mother's life hell. Picture: Channel 9

She tried calling police, but ended up getting arrested herself.

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!