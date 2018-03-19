Menu
Login
Entertainment

Circa's new performance is a Peepshow

SHOW: Peepshow will premiere on the Northern Rivers.
SHOW: Peepshow will premiere on the Northern Rivers. Dylan Evans

INTERNATIONALLY- renown, Australian-based troupe Circa Contemporary Circus will premiere Peepshow later this month in the Northern Rivers.

Circa's Peepshow will have its world-premiere at NORPA before making two additional Australian stops at Geelong and Darwin.

NORPA artistic director Julian Louis said this will be an unforgettable experience.

"If you haven't seen Circa, expect to experience circus like you never have before - a breathtakingly powerful blend of human emotion and incredible feats of skill,” he said.

Circa's Peepshow is described as a seductive dance through the hall of mirrors that is the imagination, and is created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, alongside director Libby McDonnell and the Circa ensemble.

Mr Lifschitz said Circa's Peepshow is about looking and about being seen.

"It's playful, it's funny, it's a bit surreal, it's a bit sexy,” he said.

"I hope that Peepshow is one of those shows which is able to transform people's expectations, bringing us new sensibilities with unexpected pleasures, and bridges the world between art and entertainment.”

  • At Lismore City Hall, 1 Bounty Street, Lismore, from March 22-24 at 7.30pm. Visit norpa.org.au or phone 1300 066 772 for more information. Suitable for ages 12 years and over.

Topics:  circa circus arts norpa northern rivers entertainment peepshow whatson

Lismore Northern Star

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Mental health survey for our entertainers

Mental health survey for our entertainers

RESULTS will inform the development and implementation of a Prevention First Framework for Mental Health in the Australian Entertainment Industry.

Rosanna has designs on female taboo

Artist Rosanna Pimm uses 3500 porcelain tampons to created her large scale performance installation Riots of Passage in The Quad as part of The Lismore Women's Festival on International Women's Day. Laying down and de-constructing the mandala structure symbolises the impermanence of the menstrual cycle and an end to female inequality in the world.

Rosanna has designs on female taboo

Another win for city's calender

NO PROBLEM: Eat The Street.

Another win for city's calender

Rooster v the new baby alarm

School Holiday Guide at Wildlife HQ. A friendly rooster.

Rooster v the new baby alarm

Local Partners