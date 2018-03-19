Circa's new performance is a Peepshow

SHOW: Peepshow will premiere on the Northern Rivers.

INTERNATIONALLY- renown, Australian-based troupe Circa Contemporary Circus will premiere Peepshow later this month in the Northern Rivers.

Circa's Peepshow will have its world-premiere at NORPA before making two additional Australian stops at Geelong and Darwin.

NORPA artistic director Julian Louis said this will be an unforgettable experience.

"If you haven't seen Circa, expect to experience circus like you never have before - a breathtakingly powerful blend of human emotion and incredible feats of skill,” he said.

Circa's Peepshow is described as a seductive dance through the hall of mirrors that is the imagination, and is created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, alongside director Libby McDonnell and the Circa ensemble.

Mr Lifschitz said Circa's Peepshow is about looking and about being seen.

"It's playful, it's funny, it's a bit surreal, it's a bit sexy,” he said.

"I hope that Peepshow is one of those shows which is able to transform people's expectations, bringing us new sensibilities with unexpected pleasures, and bridges the world between art and entertainment.”