Church spared in fire up for sale

St John, Rappville Church was spared in the October bushfire. PIC: Susanna Freymark

THE pretty church in the centre of Rappville village was left untouched by the October 8 bushfire.

After surviving the disaster, St John Church is now up for sale.

A notice pinned to the church advised residents to send submissions in support or opposition to closure and sale.

“The Parish Council of the Anglican Parish of Casino advises that St John, Rappville has been proposed for closure and sale as part of the Restructuring for Mission and Ministry plan that is currently under consultation.

Written submissions either supporting or opposing this closure and sale can be made direct to the Parish Council of the Anglican Parish of Casino by emailing office@casinoanglicanchurch.org or by post to PO Box 71, Casino, NSW 2470 or delivered to 39 West St, Casino, NSW 2470.

Deadline for submissions is February 14 after which the Parish Council will consider all submissions and report to Bishop-in-Council of the Diocese of Grafton.”

The Parish Councilin Casino advised us to contact the Grafton Diocese but they declined to comment.

In a President’s Address to the 36th Synod of the Diocese of Grafton in June last year,

Bishop of Grafton Dr Murray Harvey spoke about the decline in numbers of church goers.

“In Grafton Diocese we have seen a decline in church attendance over a number

of years,” the Bishop said.

“Total attendance on an average Sunday in our Diocese was 3,305 in 2006. By 2011 it was only 2,370.

“The same period saw a decline in the number of baptisms, weddings and funerals.”

Most Australian Dioceses have seen a similar decline, he said

As a further example of this decline, a typical parish in our diocese (Casino) had a total church attendance in 2018 of 8,109. Thirty-five years earlier, in 1983, that figure was 10,129.”

Declining numbers in church attendance have seen many rural churches closed. The question for the rappville communitiy is what woould they like to see happen to the building.