The launch of Santa's Wonderland display in the city centre was a lot of fun for Matila Dutton, 2, of Goonellabah, who got to meet Santa.
Community

Christmas happenings

4th Dec 2018 1:27 PM

FOR people on their own on Christmas Day, there will be nibbles and drinks and carols at The Winsome from 9am. And at 11.45am, there will be a sit down lunch.

Christmas in the Heart celebrations in Lismore's city centre this year, a special Santa's Wonderland will be open every day of December until Christmas Eve at 100 Molesworth Street.

Have a photo with Santa from 10am-2pm. Write and post a letter to Santa. Use the present wrapping station. A shop and win campaign will also offer fantastic mystery prizes via a Christmas Advent calendar - simply spend $30 or more at participating retailers in Lismore and drop your entry in at Santa's Wonderland. To find out more, go to lovinglismore.com.au.

Christmas Carols along with Santa. The kids can enjoy same face painting, jumping castles and fireworks. There will be a wide variety of food and drink stalls. At Crozier Field, Magellan Street, Lismore this Sunday. Gates open from 4.30pm.

crozier field lismore central santa winsome

