Australian actor Chris Hemsworth visited Lismore’s Friend of the Koala. Picture: Richard Dobson
Chris Hemsworth cuddles up to koala in Lismore

JASMINE BURKE
12th Mar 2020 9:00 AM
VOLUNTEERS at Friends of the Koala welcomed a special visitor this week when movie star Chris Hemsworth came to Lismore.

Operations and Communication Manager Claire Agnew said Hemsworth got to see the work volunteers do at the Lismore facility.

“He met Dimples, who is a joey in homecare after his mum was hit by a car and he was orphaned, and met the vet nurse Marley Christian,” Ms Agnew said.

“He had a tour of the facilities, met other permanent koalas in care, saw our education centre and spoke to Marley about the work we do.

“We were thrilled to have him here visiting his local centre.”

Hemsworth also visited partners Bangalow Koalas, who said they were “honoured” to have him stop by and help “spread the important message of saving and protecting the species and its habitat for the future”, on a social media post.

