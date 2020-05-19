Chris and Liam’s surprise joint move

Liam and Chris Hemsworth appear together in the retelling of James And The Giant Peach.

Famous siblings Chris and Liam Hemsworth have marked a first in both their careers, finally performing together for the first time on camera.

The brothers have fielded many a question about whether they'd ever team up on screen during their respective careers - so it comes as a surprise their first time performing together is so low-key.

No big budget action movie or buddy comedy for the Hemsworth brothers' debut. Instead, Chris and Liam appear together in episode one of The Roald Dahl Story Company, a new YouTube series hosted by Academy Award-winning filmmaker (and Chris' Thor: Ragnarok director) Taika Waititi.

Luke and Chris Hemsworth perform on-screen together for the first time.

The Hemsworths join a list of stars including Ryan Reynolds, Cate Blanchett, Mindy Kaling, Lupita Nyong'o, Sarah Paulson and Cara Delevingne to retell the beloved children's book James And The Giant Peach in full, across 10 episodes on the Roald Dahl YouTube channel.

The collaboration between Roald Dahl Story Company, Taika Waititi and the celeb guests will raise money for Partners In Health, a global health non-profit who are on the front line of the fight against COVID-19 in the most vulnerable parts of the world, with the Roald Dahl Story Company committed to donation matching of $1 million.

Chris and Liam dial in to the virtual story time from separate screens, but it seems like the brothers are closer than ever at the moment, with Liam moving to Byron Bay after his high-profile divorce from Miley Cyrus last year.

The 30-year-old actor told Australian Men's Health magazine last month that getting himself into tip-top physical shape for his new thriller, Most Dangerous Game, had kept him distracted from his personal turmoil.

"This last six months, honestly, for keeping my head level and just staying balanced, I'd say exercise has been big for me," he told the publication.

Originally published as Chris and Liam's surprise joint move