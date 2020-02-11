Chloe Esposito swaps grit for glamour ... for now

Chloe Esposito may not be going to the Tokyo Olympics after announcing her pregnancy recently but she’s moved her goal to Paris 2024.

With Tokyo 2020 off the table, Chloe Esposito has her sights set on representing Australia at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Esposito won gold in the individual modern pentathlon at the Rio games in 2016 but won't be heading to Japan this year after announcing she is pregnant with her first child last month.

"It is a bit disappointing that I am not going to Tokyo but this is a great reason I guess not to go," Esposito told The Daily Telegraph.

"I will have the baby and then I'd like to get back into training for Paris 2024, the following Olympic Games. That is the plan because I will still be able to compete.

"The plans have changed a bit but I will definitely start training after I have this child."

Chloe Esposito is now aiming for the Paris Olympics in 2024. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Esposito is still training "to keep a little bit of fitness" but nothing like her professional sportswoman schedule.

She is an ambassador for the upcoming All Star Mile, the world's richest 1600 metre horse racehorse race and the only race in Australia where fans choose the horses that run in the race.

Voting for the March 14 race at Melbourne's Caulfield Racecourse will continue until Sunday with Esposito yesterday stopping by star trainer Chris Waller's Sydney tables to meet favourite to race Kolding.

Esposito is an ambassador for the upcoming All Star Mile where fans choose the horses that run in the race. Picture: Justin Lloyd

Esposito and husband Matt Cooper have decided not to find out the gender of the baby until the birth.

"I'm nearly at 14 weeks so things are looking up from here," she said. "I have been really sick, vomiting and all of that stuff, but it is getting better. I am just excited and can't wait to have a baby. I am a little bit scared but I can't wait to see how it all turns out and I can't wait to be a mum."