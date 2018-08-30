Chinese markets vital for industry

AG DELEGATION: Kevin Hogan takes local agricultural industry leaders to meet the Chinese Consul General in Sydney.

I TOOK a delegation of our local agricultural industry leaders to meet the Chinese Consul General in Sydney recently.

We export up to 70 per cent of what we produce in certain industries.

China is an important market for us. It was great to showcase our region to the Consul General.

The representatives I took included those from the macadamia, beef, dairy and blueberry industries.

Bill Tyrrell has cared for people in our community for more than 41 years as an expert nurse at Lismore Base Hospital.

In the words of many at Lismore Base Hospital, he is irreplaceable.

In Parliament this week, I wished him well in his retirement and thanked him for his many years of service to our community.

I also spoke about the Richmond Rovers in Parliament this week.

I would again like to thank Greg Jenkins for his 30 years as a volunteer with the club.

I also congratulate life members Carlo Borra and Robbie Armbruster who have both surpassed 650 games each. Also those who have played more than 400 games: Allan Duroux, Craig Hamshaw, Scott Johnson, Andrew Marshall, Jason Matthews, Scott McDonnell, Scott Murphy and Tony Perkins.