Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
There have been no new reported cases in Wuhan. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
There have been no new reported cases in Wuhan. Picture: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
Health

China reaches coronavirus turning point

by Reuters
19th Mar 2020 1:15 PM

The central Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the country's coronavirus outbreak, reported no new infections for the first time.

However imported cases in China surged by a record number, led by new infections in the capital of Beijing.

The new imported infections also accounted for all of the new confirmed cases in mainland China, placing more pressure on authorities to screen travellers at key travel hubs.

Mainland China had 34 new confirmed cases on Wednesday, the country's National Health Commission said, more than doubling from 13 cases a day earlier.

Of the 34 imported infections, Beijing accounted for 21 cases, a daily record for the city.

That brings the total number of confirmed cases in mainland China so far to 80,928, the health authority said in a statement on Thursday.

The death toll from the outbreak in mainland China had reached 3,245 as of the end of Wednesday, up by eight from the previous day.

In the central province of Hubei, there were eight new deaths, with the provincial capital of Wuhan accounting for six of the fatalities.

 

coronaviruspromo

More Stories

Show More
china coronavirus editors picks wuhan

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Small businesses keeping up with shopping demands

        premium_icon Small businesses keeping up with shopping demands

        News BUY LOCAL: Small businesses in Lismore are continuing to offer plenty of food and old-fashioned customer service in a calm environment.

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        'This could last 18 months': New coronavirus fears

        Health Aussies are being warned to prepare for the "long haul"

        SURVIVING COVID-19: Incredible ways businesses are coping

        premium_icon SURVIVING COVID-19: Incredible ways businesses are coping

        News Everything you need to know about COVID-19 on the Northern Rivers

        Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

        premium_icon Man, 63, arrested after alleged assault at Lismore Square

        News It's alleged he pushed his trolley into two women in their 70s