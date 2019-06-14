Menu
Login
Environment

Chile's coast hit by powerful earthquake

14th Jun 2019 12:01 PM

A powerful magnitude-6.5 earthquake has shaken Chile's Pacific coast but there have been no immediate reports of major damages or injuries.

The US Geological Survey said the quake struck at 7:19 pm local time at a depth of 10 kilometres and its epicentre was 79.9 kilometres west of Coquimbo, Chile.

Chilean authorities said the quake was centred under the ocean and no tsunami warning issued.

Chile is located in the so-called "Ring of Fire," which makes it one of the most seismic countries in the world.

An 8.8-magnitude earthquake and ensuing tsunami in 2010 killed 525 people and left 26 missing.

chile earthquake

Top Stories

    Don't forget big brother is watching

    Don't forget big brother is watching

    Community "The backlash against the raids from numerous human rights defenders both locally and overseas shows how fragile freedom of the press can be”

    Accepting truth heals national conscience

    Accepting truth heals national conscience

    Community Prominent commentator comes to Lismore to support exhibition

    Stars dance for Cancer

    Stars dance for Cancer

    Community Community event beings stars together for great cause

    Lantern Parade route available

    Lantern Parade route available

    Community Start planning your weekend by checking out he website