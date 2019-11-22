‘Childish’ driver in court for tantrum over spilt drink

AN EJECTED patron was blasted for his "childish" tantrum after he ripped down Sarina's main strip doing burnouts before aiming his car at the pub he was kicked out of - all over a spilt drink.

Now the 30 year old, with a "terrible driving history", has been dealt a $4000 fine and harsh warning: shape up or you'll be taken out of the community.

"Unfortunately, in our society there's no pill for stupidity, so you're stuck with it," Magistrate Damien Dwyer said.

Alan John Charles Kliese had been kicked out of Carlons Hotel about midnight on June 29 after he started a fight with another person.

About 30 minutes later he returned in a blue Holden Commodore and first got out and tried to start another fight in the middle of the road.

Alan John Charles Kliese pleaded guilty to dangerous and disqualified driving for driving at a Sarina pub after being ejected.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard Kliese returned to the car and started doing burnouts, losing control as he turned left onto Broad St and mounting the gutter.

"(You) then accelerated directly at Carlons Hotel in an aggressive manner while on the wrong side of the road," Mr Dwyer said.

He stopped about 1.5 metres from the gutter, still on the wrong side of the road, and did another burnout while yelling at people.

The court heard there was no suggestion he deliberately drove at people; however, at the time about six people were standing outside the pub and a witness told them to run inside for fear of their safety.

"The blue was over a spilt drink - how childish is that," Mr Dwyer said.

"This is the sort of rubbish I've got to put up with in kids court."

Prosecutor Chelsea Pearson pushed for a suspended jail term, while defence barrister Cassandra Adorni-Braccesi said probation was in range.

Ms Adorni-Braccesi said her client cited his job as a railway contractor was a significant stressor at the time, but Mr Dwyer said Kliese was "clutching at straws" given his traffic history dated back to 2006.

Kliese pleaded guilty to dangerous and repeat unlicensed driving, and was also disqualified from driving for two years. Convictions were recorded.