Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
A vehicle is on fire near Mt Ossa Rd on the Bruce Highway. Picture: Tyler Beazley.
News

Childcare van taken on 350km joy ride, burned out

by SHAYLA BULLOCH
10th Mar 2020 8:27 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Two teenagers have been arrested after allegedly stealing a childcare van and taking it on a dangerous 350km joy ride on a major highway.

The 14-year-old boys were caught running from the burning wreck of the stolen car near Bowen on Sunday after they allegedly stole it from a Rasmussen childcare centre the day before.

Queensland Police said the boys were allegedly caught on CCTV smashing a classroom window at Little Zebra Child Care Centre about 10pm on Saturday and stealing the centre's mini-van.

The van was driven south and was involved in a fuel drive-off at Bowen about 7am on Sunday.

Bowen Police spotted the van being driven dangerously on the Bruce Hwy about 8.30am, swerving across the lanes of traffic and forcing other cars off the highway.

The van was allegedly dumped by the boys when it caught on fire on the side of the road near Kitty Creek.

The teenagers were arrested north of the burned out van about 10am on Sunday.

They faced Mackay Children's Court today charged with multiple offences, including dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlawful use of a motor vehicle and stealing.

More Stories

Show More
burned out childcare centre joy ride min-van stolen

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        premium_icon Free driver workshops for learners, seniors

        News THE workshops will be held in Ballina, Lismore, Alstonville, Evans Head and Byron Bay.

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        Lismore teacher sent back to Cambodian prison

        News FORMER Lismore man denies charges he indecently assaulted boys

        Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        premium_icon Drunk man accused of ‘random’ break-in, sex assault

        News THE court heard the man had been drinking heavily for hours

        'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        premium_icon 'WE ROCK': Forget about Byron, the best food is in Lismore

        News REVEALED: Who you voted as the region's best takeaway food places