Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Crime

Child ‘playboy’ rape case verdict delay

by JACOB MILEY
25th Feb 2020 8:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MUM accused of dressing her daughter up in a "playboy outfit" and holding her hands while men sexually assaulted her remains in hospital indefinitely.

The woman, who cannot be named, has pleaded not guilty in the Southport District Court to three counts of rape and one count each of maintaining a sexual relationship with a child, indecent treatment of a child and deprivation of liberty.

She was rushed to hospital on Thursday, the same day a verdict was to be delivered in her judge-only trial.

MUM OF 9 YEAR OLD WATCHED AS SHE WAS SEXUALLY ABUSED

Barrister John McInnes told the court his instructing solicitor was still making inquiries as to whether she had seen a psychiatrist.

"We're still chasing information, but certainly, there's no discharge plan as yet, that much is known," he said.

Judge David Kent said theoretically he could deliver his judgment anytime.

The mother is alleged to have dressed the girl in a "Playboy outfit" with bunny ears and held the girl's hands while different men raped her.

The girl told police the incidents occurred while her father was in prison between May 2014 and May 2015.

The matter will be heard again today.

More Stories

Show More
child crime gold coast playboy rape

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        premium_icon Lower 100km/h zones, drink drive limit on table for NSW

        News A Towards Zero Road Safety Summit will be held as the state government grapples with ways to reduce road carnage including lowering the drink drive limit and the...

        Coronavirus timing ‘couldn’t be worse’: NSW Treasurer

        premium_icon Coronavirus timing ‘couldn’t be worse’: NSW Treasurer

        Politics Coronavirus, bushfires, drought will hit NSW budget surplus: Treasurer

        Subcontractors, small businesses wanted for fire clean-up

        premium_icon Subcontractors, small businesses wanted for fire clean-up

        Business LAING O’Rourke will co-ordinate the clean-up of fire damaged properties in Richmond...

        Food festival to dish up a ‘musical feast’

        premium_icon Food festival to dish up a ‘musical feast’

        News THE 2020 event is set to be bolstered by a top billing of local and visiting...