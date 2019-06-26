Child dies in horrific house fire

Early reports indicate a child has tragically died in a house fire in Singleton early on Wednesday morning.

Early reports indicate a child has tragically died in a house fire in Singleton early on Wednesday morning.

A child is believed to have tragically died in a house fire in the NSW Hunter Valley.

Earlier reports indicated there were grave concerns for the child, who was reported missing as the Brittliffe Close house became engulfed in flames, about 3.30am, according to reports.

Two other children are reported to have survived the blaze at the family home in Singleton and have been taken to Singleton hospital, the Nine Network reports.

About 20 firefighters were called to the fire, and emergency services remain at the scene.

One child is feared dead after a massive house fire in Singleton. Picture: Nine

"We came out into the street and the house was on fire," a neighbour told Nine. "There's so many children inside. It's just a shocking thing to happen."

Inside the home lived a family of six, including four children.

More to come