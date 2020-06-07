Menu
premium_icon Subscribe premium_icon
Login
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young during press conference at Enoggera Reservoir, Saturday, June 6, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker
Chief Health Officer Dr Jeannette Young during press conference at Enoggera Reservoir, Saturday, June 6, 2020 – Picture: Richard Walker
News

Strawberries 'safe to eat' despite COVID worker link

Mikayla Haupt
, mikayla.haupt@news-mail.com.au
7th Jun 2020 10:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers managing director Bree Grima has echoed the sentiments of Queensland's chief health officer Dr Jeannette Young about the safety of strawberries.

The message comes after the region's latest COVID-19 case worked a shift at a strawberry farm.

Ms Grima said the fruit was safe to eat, as per normal handling guidelines consumers should lightly wash fruits and vegetables immediately prior to consuming.

She said they were encouraging everyone to support local producers by purchasing fresh fruit and vegetables.

Dr Young said strawberries from the Bundaberg farm - and any other farm - were perfectly safe to eat.

"There is absolutely no risk to consumers who have not been in direct contact with the case," she said.

"The farm has been extremely cooperative and is helping us make sure we protect their workers and the broader community."

Dr Young said a pop-up clinic had been set up at the strawberry farm and has already tested all workers.

Fever clinics remain open at Bundaberg Hospital and Brisbane's main hospitals and all are ready for an increase in patients this weekend.

bfvg bundaberg coronavirusbundaberg covid-19 dr jeannette young strawberries. coronavirus
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Nannas knit their protest on state forest access road

        premium_icon Nannas knit their protest on state forest access road

        News GROUP of grandmas demand a moratorium on logging at Myrtle Creek.

        40,000 reasons to smile for Our Kids charity

        premium_icon 40,000 reasons to smile for Our Kids charity

        News AN “INCREDIBLE” donation has helped the Northern Rivers charity buy a CTG...

        DEADLY: Vets see surge in parvovirus cases

        premium_icon DEADLY: Vets see surge in parvovirus cases

        News DOG owners are being urged to vaccinate, with Lismore veterinarians seeing a surge...

        Kerb numbers: you don’t need it and shouldn’t do it

        premium_icon Kerb numbers: you don’t need it and shouldn’t do it

        Council News A NORTHERN NSW council has issued a statement after reports of a “worker” claiming...