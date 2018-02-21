Chicks With Attitude - the true meaning behind the CWA

BAKE READY: Alison (centre) on the new branch of Lismore's CWA outside the tea rooms at Spinks Park.

CHICKS with attitude.

This is what I say whenever someone asks why I joined the Country Women's Association.

Sure, we are known - and deservedly so - for our crackerjack scones, cakes and other baking, but really when it comes down to it, the CWA is Australia's largest women's organisation and aims to improve conditions for country women and children.

From grassroots lobbying for change by helping in our local community, CWA has created a network of support and friendship, right up to knocking on, if not down, the door of Parliament House.

Sure, we bake and craft but when we take off our aprons, we have always been initiators, fighters and lobbyists to make our localities into communities by providing social activities and educational, recreational and medical facilities.

The CWA helped get compulsory seat belts, white lines on the edge of roads, flashing speed signs in school zones and of course baby health centres.

We even operate under our own legalisation, The Country Women's Association of New South Wales Incorporation Act 1931 (Private Act).

So when I turned up to the CWA tearooms in Lismore to attend an information meeting on whether there was interest for a night branch, I was thrilled to meet a talented, enthusiastic and positive group of women aged in their 20s to 50-plus and from all walks of life and careers.

With the great support from the ladies of the CWA's Lismore Day and Kyogle Evening branches, we quickly decided it was full steam ahead and formed the CWA Lismore Evening branch.

As third-generation CWA member, it had been a dream ever since I moved here in late 2016 and though I joined the lovely Lismore day branch, work commitments meant I could not attend.

So now we are already planning our next monthly meeting and it's going to be an exciting year ahead. New members welcome. Phone Shay Jansen on 0457441769.