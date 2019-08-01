Check out Gaga’s new ‘boyfriend’

Lady Gaga is reportedly dating music engineer Dan Horton, just six months after her split from fiance Christian Carino.

The Sun reports that the 33-year-old singer is said to have locked lips with her colleague at the weekend, as they stepped out for a romantic lunch date in California.

Lady Gaga. Picture: Getty

Audio engineer Dan Horton. Picture: Facebook

The duo were spotted enjoying brunch at Granville restaurant in Studio City together.

A source close to the Bad Romance hit maker has confirmed she has moved on from her break up.

The insider told E! News Lady Gaga is "definitely dating" Horton.

The star is "glad" she doesn't have to "hide" her romance anymore.

Christian Carino (L) and Lady Gaga in 2018. Picture: Getty

A source said: "(Lady Gaga) is glad the news is out and that she doesn't have to hide it as she wants to be able to go out and do things with him."

Although Lady Gaga and Horton have only recently gone public with their relationship, they have known each other for a while.

The pair met in November last year when Horton was hired as her monitor engineer, having previously worked with Bruno Mars, Jay-Z and Justin Timberlake.

Now they can enjoy their relationship outside of the confines of the studio.

Lady Gaga and ex Taylor Kinney in 2014. Picture: Getty

The Sun has reached out to Lady Gaga's representatives for comment.

The news comes shortly after she split from her ex-partner Carino, after two years together.

Since splitting from Carino she has been romantically linked to her A Star Is Born co-star Bradley Cooper, who has since split with his partner Irina Shayk.

Gaga and Cooper gave a sizzling performance of Shallow in Las Vegas in January and again at the Oscars in February, with fans admitting they thought the co-stars had "amazing chemistry".

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars. Picture: Getty

Gaga has denied any romance with Cooper, and insisted they are good friends.

Meanwhile, Horton was previously married to Autumn Guzzardi, but they are said to have split in 2016 after three years together.

Guzzardi, an actress who has starred in Rock of Ages and had bit roles in Fosse/Verdon, and Blue Bloods, seemed to confirm the romance with a slightly shady Instagram post.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and is republished here with permission