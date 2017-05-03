Check dead mother's pouch for baby joeys

IF YOU come across a dead wallaby or kangaroo, please consider stopping to check for a joey.

Look inside the pouch. If a joey is attached to a teat, do not pull the joey from the teat as this can cause injury to the joey's mouth.

Never try to pull the joey out by the legs.

This may cause dislocation or broken bones. If you are not confident, it may be best to wait for the rescuer.

If you do remove the young joey from the pouch, wrap gently but securely inside a soft cloth and cover the joey's head to ensure it feels protected.

Mothers hit by cars may have had a joey that was old enough to emerge from the pouch.

Look at the pouch - is it empty but enlarged? There are four teats within the pouch and any elongated teats show that a joey has been suckling. Sometimes, if you wait quietly, you may even hear the young joey calling for its mother. Be sure to report it to WIRES when you call.

If you must transport the joey in your car, turn off the radio. It's important to keep the joey quiet and comfortably warm. As with all wildlife, do not attempt to give food or drink. The carers will know what the animal's special needs are.

Call WIRES 24-hour Hotline on 6628 1898.