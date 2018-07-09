Charity begins at home

THANK YOU: Lindsay Parrish and Barney Reeds at Maranoa Baptist Care in Alstonville present Mieke Bell from The Soup Kitchen at The Winsome with a cheque for $1000 raised from their Mother's Day Market in May.

THANK YOU: Lindsay Parrish and Barney Reeds at Maranoa Baptist Care in Alstonville present Mieke Bell from The Soup Kitchen at The Winsome with a cheque for $1000 raised from their Mother's Day Market in May. Sophie Moeller

IT WAS Mieke Bell's pleasure to be the "thorn between the two roses” at Baptistcare Maranoa in Alstonville last week. She was especially grateful because they were presenting her with a cheque for $1000 to go to The Soup Kitchen at The Winsome.

Mr Lindsay Parrish and Barney "The Beast from Balmain” Reeds were two of Maranoa's residents to take part in a bi-yearly initiative that sees the aged-care facility raise annual funds for specific community charities.

Last Christmas, Maranoa raised over $1000 for their Christmas Markets, selling produce made by the residents. The funds went to the flood recovery charity, Helping Hands.

In May, over $1000 was raised in three hours at their annual Mother's Day Market. This time the residents decided The Winsome's Soup Kitchen would be the nominated charity to receive the funds.

Maranoa's general manager, Greg Price, said the initiative was a great way to engage the residents with the local community. Everything on offer at the markets are made by the residents themselves. Some of the aged-care occupants also take part in a men's shed that produces items for sale and is sponsored by Bunnings.

"It also gives the residents a purpose and is a great way to engage them creatively,” said Mr Price.

Maranoa has long enjoyed an association with The Winsome, which Mrs Bell says will use the funds to feed the 80 odd members of the community, who come to the kitchen for lunch each day. The Winsome feeds over 200 for lunch each year on Christmas Day and is reliant on donations and a number of local businesses and community benefactors to keep the the Soup Kitchen going.