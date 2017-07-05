Chaplains' team support

FOR the region's business people not likely to seek the services of our mental health experts, 15 volunteer chaplains have teamed up to reach out and offer care, emotional and practical support to those affected in the March flood.

The Lismore Business Chaplains are part of a new project initiated by Lismore City Council and the Combined Churches of Lismore and will involve door to door visits to make sure those still struggling since the floods do not suffer alone.

The volunteer chaplains are all trained ministers or have undertaken NSW Disaster Recovery Chaplaincy Network disaster recovery training. They will each be allocated a geographical area so they can visit the same businesses each fortnight, build rapport with business owners and provide ongoing support.

Lismore City Council executive director sustainable development Brent McAlister says people often struggle emotionally many months after a major natural disaster, as the adrenalin of surviving the event wears off and the pressures of normal life, from paying bills to day-to-day business operation, kick back in.

"Some of the research we have commissioned post-flood emphasises that the business community needs mental health support given the trauma they have gone through,” Mr McAlister said.

"Lismore Business Chaplains will cover the greater CBD and North and South Lismore business areas.

"We have asked the chaplains to commit to a six-month period with visits at least fortnightly.

"We decided to start the program in July as disaster mental health studies have shown that issues tend to arise three to six months after the event. Many of our business owners have been through the massive effort of getting back on their feet plus getting cashflow going. The impact of the trauma they have been through is starting to hit.”

"The great thing about churches are they can also draw on their own resources and call on their congregations to offer a practical element to their support,” Mr McAlister said.

Reverend Jim Gallagher from the Lismore Minister's Fellowship, who helped bring the chaplains together, said: "It was a wonderful opportunity to share

with the community and stand alongside people who have been affected by the flood.”

Rev Deacon Graeme Davis said on behalf of Catholic Bishop Greg Homeming the Catholic parish was "very supportive” of the initiative to make sure the city got the care it is looking for.

The chaplains will get to know business owners and staff, and provide referral to counselling through NSW Mental Health and Lifeline where necessary.

The chaplains will also refer people to the council's Lismore Business Flood Recovery Unit and the NSW Office of the Small Business Commissioner for insurance claim issues.

Lismore City Council has employed a trained psychologist to co-ordinate the project.