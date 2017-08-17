Chaos creates beauty at Lismore City Hall

ON SONG: Rehearsals for Out of Chaos comes Beauty.

INTO Lismore comes the SOQ Collective and with it out of chaos will come beauty.

The SOQ Collective is to be presented by The Northern Rivers Conservatorium and will bring Out of Chaos comes Beauty - "a world of original song, dance and projections” - to City Hall on August 26.

Internationally acclaimed director and producer, Peter Adams, is bringing the original works of regionally based NSW artists to Lismore to create an experience "where stories are told and dreams find home”.

The Collective's performances have been devised and performed by a team of nine regional Australian artists and are inspired by contemporary Australian influences, place and relationships.

Out of Chaos comes Beauty makes connection between music, dance, people and the land.

Director of The Lismore Conservatorium, Anita Bellman said "it is truly thrilling to have the production under the direction of someone of the international calibre of Peter Adams”.

Mr Adams has worked with the likes of David Attenborough, Brian Cox, Michael Palin and Louis Theroux. He has also directed and produced for Bear Grylls, William Shatner, Kevin McCloud and Julie Andrews.

"It's incredibly exciting for the Northern Rivers Conservatorium to be presenting Out of Beauty Comes Chaos with both Murray and Mitchell Conservatoriums. Graham and Stephen, Directors of those Regional Cons, are the creators of the original music and text. It's a boon for the network of NSW Regional Conservatoriums, our Con and Lismore,” Ms Bellman said.