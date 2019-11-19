A new online era: More for you every day of the week

We've been telling the stories of the Lismore region for 28 years, bringing local news and information to your front door.

Today, we enter a new era.

One where we renew our commitment to bring you stories about people you know, to expose wrongdoing and hold decision makers accountable, to help grow your connection with your community, and to document our town's history.

The Lismore Echo is changing so that we can keep you better informed every day of the week online, alongside our daily paper The Northern Star.

Rural Fire Service discuss ongoing fire preparations and fire fighting efforts near Tuntable Falls as emegency service personal prepare for a horror day with high winds. Marc Stapelberg

But we need your support.

Today we have launched a Premium online subscription model to the best local journalism, as well as state and national news.

Your subscription will help us to cover stories - such as Lismore's new school, displaced Terania Creek residents, and our new businesses - that really matter to our local community.

Without you, many of them would never be told.

We take our responsibility to you seriously.

From today, for the introductory price of just $3 a week, you will get access to all local news, state news and a national news feed. You get to read everything happening in the community in Lismore, access to the Northern Star, as well as the best in state and national news, business and sport from our sister titles The Courier Mail and The Daily Telegraph, and much more.

You will still have free online access to vital information such as severe weather warnings, road closures, missing person reports and other issues where public safety may be at risk. Classifieds and real estate listings online will also be free to access.

A small number of readers have noticed over the last few months that some of our stories have been behind a paywall at our nearby sister daily papers while we've trialled the technology. So if you are already a subscriber including at the Lismore Northern Star, you're already ahead, and you simply need to log in to www.echonews.com.au if you want to read any stories on the Lismore Echo.

WORK UNDERWAY: Lismore City Council mayor Isaac Smith, SEE Civil project manager Michael Williams and Cr Bill Moorhouse inspect the earthworks of the South Lismore Flood Mitigation project. Jackie Munro

While regional print readership has remained steady over the last four years, digital audiences have grown significantly, doubling in fact, to 1.6million per month.

We've had boots on the ground in the Lismore region for 28 years, bringing you news and information. We look forward to your support.

Please note, this does not affect your print product, which will continue to come out on Thursday and remains free.

+ YOU CAN SUBSCRIBE HERE

Editor Jackie Munro