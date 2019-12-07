Champions - Queensland’s best swimmers compete in Gympie

THEY came to Gympie from all over southern Queensland to compete at the highest regional level.

Hundreds of competitors braved stovetop starting blocks to compete in more than 100 events at the Gympie Aquatic Centre on Saturday, as The Gympie Times livestreamed one of the most spectacular showings of swimming talent ever seen in the city.

The 2019 Gympie Gold Rush Swim Meet was a combined effort by many incredibly hard working volunteers, including organisers, parents who drove competitors from as far as Gladstone and the Gold Coast and more than 100 competitors.

It was all planned, organised and delivered by the Gympie Gold Fins Swimming Club at the region's spectacular new aquatic centre.

Club president Dee White, her daughter Jasmin and friend Julia Avis kept the results in order and extracted that order out of the chaos of 102 major events, some with up to eight heats, bringing out the best in swimmers of all ages and abilities.

"We have competitors from (clubs at) Hervey Bay, Noosa, Bribie Island, Cooroy, Coolum, Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Biggenden, Kolan, Fraser Coast, Kawana, Nambour, Sunshine Coast, Gold Coast, Tewantin, Eumundi, Buderim, Kilkivan, Kingaroy, Beerwah, Gladstone and Gayndah," Mrs White said.

Swimmers ranged in age from seven to 31 and the talented aquatic performances were awesome to behold, as supporters, organisers and food and beverage suppliers worked in heat that reached 41 degrees.

And from it emerged the champions, gold medal winners who, collated by age, established themselves as the best swimmers for their age in a large part of Queensland.

They are:

Age eight male - Braydon Gillard of Kolan

Age eight female - Kirra Whitford of Hervey Bay

.

Age nine male - Henry Adams of Mountain Creek-Mooloolaba

Age nine female - Camryn Bracegirdle of Sunshine Coast Gramma

.

Age 10 male - Jet Whitford of Hervey Bay

Age 10 female - Matilda Rodda of Kawana Waters

.

Age 11 male - Ryan Bambach of USC Spartans

Age 11 female - Erin McGarry

.

12 male - Oliver Prythenick of Good Shepherd Aquatics

12 female - Baylee McGowan of Good Shepherd Aquatics

.

13 male - Luke Feasay of Hervey Bay

13 female - Tyla Paterson of Caboolture Central

.

14 male - Xavier Gomes of Good shepherd Aquatics

14 female - Teagan McGowan of Good Shepherd Aquatics

.

15 male and female - no qualifying competitors

.

16 and over male - James Hadley of Gympie Gold Finds

16 and over female - no qualifying competitors.