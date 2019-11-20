Champion swimmer nominated as young achiever

WITH more than 150 swimming records to his name, Koonorigan's champion swimmer Benjamin Auckram has accomplished a lot in his young life.

The 14 year old has spent his life battling spina bifida which confines him to a wheelchair, although he has since found his strength in the pool.

Ben commenced swimming with the Lismore Workers Swim Team a little more than two years ago, and since then has dived deep into success.

He is the holder of three Australian records, three state records and was last year recognised as Lismore's Young Citizen of the Year at the Australia Day Ceremony.

He has also recently been recognised in the 7NEWS Young Achiever Awards after being nominated for the First National Real Estate Leadership Award.

The purpose of the Young Achiever awards is to acknowledge, encourage and most importantly promote the positive achievements of all young people up to and including 29 years of age.

According to the awards officials, Ben was nominated for the leadership category after showcasing a "high level of commitment, dedication and passion for swimming” and for being a role model.

Nominees will be judged on December 11, before the winners announced at a gala dinner on Friday, March 20 next year.

Category winners will each receive a trophy and over $2,000 worth of prizes, made up of a $1,500 Bartercard Trade Account, $500 cash from Awards Australia and a $300 voucher from Fly Pelican.