Champ KO’d, hospitalised in slapping comp

A RUSSIAN slap-fighting champion was rushed to hospital after being brutally KO'd at the Russian Slapping Championships this week.

Former champion Vasiliy "Dumpling" Khamotskiy went into a "mini-coma" after a brutal swipe at his face during the bizarre tournament in Russia.

It is the first time the veteran slap icon has ever been knocked out in competition, The Sun reports.

Khamotskiy - a farmer from Siberia who was set to go up against YouTuber Logan Paul in a bizarre showdown - was competing for a prize pot of just $675.

Khamotskiy shot to fame after clinching the first edition of the tournament earlier this year, but wasn't able to repeat his success in his most recent showdown.

It was immediately apparent that Khamotskiy had the upper hand, with his first hit sending his opponent tumbling backwards into the hands of officials.

After barely wincing after being hit himself in retaliation, Khamotskiy then landed another thunderous blow on his rival.

But while attempting to retain his crown, Khamotskiy was stunned by his opponent with a vicious swipe to the chops.

The Russian was left clinging on to a barrel in a bid to stay on his feet after the monster smack.

But bizarrely Khamotskiy claimed he "liked it" and would have liked to have carried on.

Vasiliy "Dumpling" Khamotskiy went into a mini-coma.

He revealed: "It was a good hook, I liked it. I was put to sleep for a little bit.

"I could have carried on but they grabbed me and wanted to get me out of there."

Khamotskiy went on to say he felt the "slap" was more of a punch, with others questioning whether it was an illegal strike.

He continued: "I hit him at about 25 per cent and he hit me with a hook and I was f***ed.

"I can't really call it a slap, seriously, it's a hook... he caught me good, before my cheek used to burn and now it's (on my jaw)."

- This story originally appeared on thesun.co.uk and has been republished with permission