Century-old heat record set to tumble as Australia swelters

Much of Australia will swelter through a very hot Monday, which could also mark the hottest day in Australia’s southernmost state for 122 years.

Temperatures are set to soar into the 40s across Victoria on Monday, while Tasmania's capital could experience its hottest December day in more than a century.

A total fire ban is in place across Victoria with extreme fire danger ratings in most regions.

By 10am it had already hit 38.6C in Mildura and 39.1C in Swan Hill, with both regional cities set to reach at least 44C on Monday.

Melbourne's maximum is forecast to be 43C.

Fire danger ratings in Victoria on December 30. Picture: CFA

The Bureau of Meteorology expects strong and gusty winds throughout Monday as well as thunderstorms that will give way to much cooler air across Victoria later in the day.

Very hot conditions today with much of the state, including #Melbourne, expected to top 40 degrees. #Extreme Fire Dangers for most of #Victoria. Watch for @CFA_Updates at https://t.co/bVu55NoHpJ Full forecast at https://t.co/jX3G1WQqAb pic.twitter.com/VdS1HG7Wzv — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) December 29, 2019

Dangerous fire conditions are forecast across #Victoria today as severe heatwave conditions continue in the north. Gusty thunderstorms are also expected to develop later. Stay up to date with advice and warnings from @vicemergency @CFA_Updates and at https://t.co/LuK48NJjnS pic.twitter.com/iZuptezbCn — Bureau of Meteorology, Victoria (@BOM_Vic) December 29, 2019

Further south, Hobart could swelter through its hottest December day in 122 years.

BOM duty forecaster Matthew Thomas told The Mercury the Tasmanian capital last recorded a December day hotter than 40C on December 30, 1897 when it reached 40.6C.

Hobart's hottest day on record for any month was January 4, 2013 when it reached 41.8C.

Thunderstorms are likely in Hobart on Monday afternoon and evening with gusty winds.

"Hot to very hot temperatures and low relative humidity … will produce severe to extreme fire dangers over the east and central parts of the state," the BOM forecast states.

HOT to VERY HOT across #Tas today (although a little milder about the NW and N coast). THUNDERSTORMS expected this afternoon and evening, possibly with gusty winds. VERY HIGH to EXTREME FIRE DANGER across most districts today. For all the details: https://t.co/89tUjpsH2x pic.twitter.com/8ttAeAp8Um — Bureau of Meteorology, Tasmania (@BOM_Tas) December 29, 2019

In NSW, firefighters are bracing for deteriorating bushfire conditions ahead of New Year's Eve.

Temperatures will start building on Monday and are likely to climb past 40C in western Sydney and parts of regional NSW by Tuesday (December 31), according to the BOM.

The haze over Sydney on Monday, December 30, 2019. Picture: Rohan Kelly

"Hot, dry and windy conditions are bringing elevated fire dangers in the southern and eastern fire districts on Monday," a fire weather warning issued by the bureau this morning states.

The ACT will experience similar conditions with Canberra forecast to hit 39C on Monday.

Adelaide's run of hot weather continues with a top of 40C today.

New Year's Eve will also be blisteringly hot for some parts of the country.

On Tuesday, Sydney could reach 33C, while parts of the city's west and Canberra could soar to 38C.

Darwin will end the year with a maximum of 34C, while Brisbane and Perth will reach 30C.

The maximum temperatures will plummet in Adelaide (25C), Hobart (22C) and Melbourne (21C) to see out 2019.

