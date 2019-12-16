Menu
News

Celluloid days

Peter Derrett
15th Dec 2019 11:00 PM

IN the Dark Ages I paid my way through university with wedding and baby shoots but more importantly as a projectionist at several cinemas.

Coping with Arc lamps, loading the huge celluloid spools and starting each projector on the last three second circle on the screen was not for the faint hearted.

Recently in Christchurch NZ I encountered Nick Paris who has rebuilt the Lumiere Cinema there after the earthquake.

As with most cinemas worldwide now the romance has gone and films arrive on Gigabyte cartridges.

Some, like in Lismore, are even started and sent up online from Melbourne.

Good quality but low romance.

