Former MasterChef contestant Georgia Barnes is running a cooking masterclass at Lismore’s Eat the Street. Picture: Jerad Williams
News

Celebrity chef to appear at Eat the Street

Jackie Munro
25th Feb 2020 12:00 AM
SHE’S been called “one of Australia’s most well-known home cooks” and now this celebrity chef will be coming to Lismore to share her skills at exclusive masterclasses.

Home cook, nutritionist and food stylist Georgia Barnes will be appearing at Lismore’s 2020 Norco Eat the Street food festival in March.

Determined to inspire everyday people to cook from scratch and to see the beauty in real food, the 30-year-old personality kickstarted her career in the food and entertainment industry after placing runner-up on MasterChef Australia in 2015.

Known throughout the series for her creative-flair, delicious desserts and plating skills, Georgia’s warm and bubbly persona made her a household favourite,” Eat the Street organisers said.

Brisbane-born Ms Barnes spent time with her family “fishing, gardening and learning about the holistic origin of food”.

This childhood fascination inspired her to complete a Bachelor of Health Science in Nutrition, which led to a career in the health and wellness industry, both as a nutritionist and as a sales and marketing professional.

Since her television debut on MasterChef, Ms Barnes has been a contributor for Taste.com.au since late 2015, writing recipes for both the magazine and website.

Passionate about instilling kitchen-confidence and imparting her knowledge, Ms Barnes hosts interactive cooking classes and demonstrations, teaching people of all ages simple methods for creating contemporary dishes.

Her presenting style emphasises the importance of sourcing quality ingredients and of course, how to make the dish look as good as it tastes with plating and presentation techniques.

Ms Barnes will host two exclusive masterclasses on Saturday, March 14 from 10-11.30am and 2.30pm-4pm, priced at $90.

Participants will work with Ms Barnes to make a delicious meal with fresh, seasonal and local ingredients.

The 2020 Norco Eat the Street food festival will be held on Saturday, March 14.

For more information visit https://www.eatthestreetlismore.com.au/.

cooking masterclass eat the street lismore georgia barnes lismore lismore city council masterchef australia northern rivers events northern rivers whatson
Lismore Northern Star

