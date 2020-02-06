Celebrities raise $250K for local RFS brigades

Byron resident Chris Hemsworth and Tweed resident Celeste Barber on stage during the second night of Make It Rain 2020.

MAKE It Rain, a fundraiser for our local RFS brigades, has confirmed donations totalled more than $250,000.

The fundraiser consisted of a two-day live music event at the Beach Hotel in Byron Bay, plus an online auction full of one-of-a-kind experiences with local celebrities.

All funds raised will be going directly to the RFS Northern Rivers and Far North Coast Brigades, as intended by the three Northern Rivers artists who came up with the original idea, Byron Shire residents Tex Perkins, Mark ‘Kram’ Maher and Bernard Fanning.

Although the final number is still unconfirmed because one auction item is still to be reconciled, the current estimation by organisers is that $134,961 was raised by ticket sales to the live music events, $9451.96 was raised in merchandise (including donations) and an expected $127,650 from the online auction.

The total amount expected by organisers to be donated is 272,062.96.

The results of the previously announced online auction were:

A 1-hour training session with Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky: $55,050

A Maton SRS808 18300 guitar signed by the member of Powderfinger: $6500.

Tennis lesson or game three with Pat Rafter: $9000

Etching by Ben Quilty: $6550

Personal styling session at Spell & The Gypsy Collective Boutique with a $500 tab: $3500

Surf session with Mick Fanning and Joel Parkinson: $7350

A golden ticket +1 for The Fortitude Music Hall for all publicly ticketed events in 2020: $8000.

Stone & Wood brewing experience for four people: $3600

Half day song writing session with Bernard Fanning and full day recording session at Ian Haug’s Airlock Studios: $10,250

Surfboard owned and signed by Stephanie Gilmore: $7650

Dinner for four with Simon Baker at Harvest Newrybar: $9050

Farmers market and two hour cooking class with master chef Shannon Bennett and Manu Feildel as sous chef & sommelier: $4800.

The live music shows’s line up included Wolfmother, ARC (members of Spiderbait, You Am I, Jet and Even), Jackson Carroll and Monica Frances, Bernard Fanning, Tex Perkins, Jimmy Willing, Tim Rogers, with Chris Hemsworth and Celeste barber as MCs.