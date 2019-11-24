Menu
CELEBRATE HISTORY: Local historian Robyn Braithwaite at the launch of her new book A Stroll Around the Block- Exploring Lismore CBDs Heritage last week at the Lismore Museum. Contributed
Celebrating our local history

by Isaac Smith, Lismore mayor
24th Nov 2019 11:00 AM

ON THURSDAY, I had the honour of launching the Historical Society's newest publication A Stroll Around the Block- Exploring Lismore CBDs Heritage at the Lismore Museum, based in the old Lismore Council Chambers.

The book was written by our local historian Robyn Braithwaite.

Being a local boy, I remember my Dad working for many years in the Palings Music Store when it was in the Lismore CBD.

So much has changed, but its history lives on through this book and of course it's still emerging.

Robyn Braithwaite, an accomplished author and historian, introduced her 200 page book as part of the A Night at the Museum series.

The launch attracted quite a crowd, eager to hear about the book and to purchase the first printed copies.

The book was partly funded from Lismore Council's community grants program, so I was even more pleased to be part of the launch on behalf of the council.

This story of Lismore's CBD is one of the rare insights into the character of this regional city, from its European beginnings in the late 1800s, right through to today's eclectic identity.

The book is not so much a chronological history of the town or indeed the CBD, but a look at each of the streets that make up "The Block” as it's been known as from its earliest form.

The book includes superb glossy photographs, stories of past owners and stores, and an insight into people who lived and worked around CBD, including such activities as the Friday evening promenades of ladies around CBD in their finery, gloves and hats.

It was a pleasure to support the local museum, one of our long standing not for profit, volunteer run organisations.

I highly recommend this book - perhaps a Christmas present for someone special?

